On duty with Gibraltar's lifeguards - Part two
With the summer months upon us, Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez visited Gibraltar’s many beaches and pools to speak to the local lifeguards. A lifeguard’s priority is to get someone out of the water, although administering first aid is also an important role for a lifeguard this role does not come into play until the person...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here