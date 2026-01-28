Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

On the Sofa with Rouge launches One of a Kind interview series

By Chronicle Staff
28th January 2026

On the Sofa with Rouge has returned with a new special series, One of a Kind, focusing on 12 well-known Gibraltarian figures who have made their mark locally and internationally.

Launched on all major podcast platforms, the series shifts the podcast’s usual emphasis on everyday people doing extraordinary things towards individuals who are already familiar to the public, with the aim of uncovering lesser-known, personal aspects of their lives.

Hosted by podcaster Michelle Rugeroni, One of a Kind looks beyond titles and achievements to explore the human and relatable side of its guests, including their routines, motivations, and what being Gibraltarian means to them.

The series opens with an interview with President of the Netball Association in Gibraltar Moira Gomez, setting the tone for what promises to be a thoughtful, warm and often surprising set of interviews.

Future episodes will feature Gemma Arias Vasquez, acclaimed pianist Aaron Monteverde Nathan Payas and the Bishop of Gibraltar, Fr Charlie Azzopardi, with further guests to be announced in the coming months. Episodes will be released monthly over the course of a year.

Running alongside One of a Kind is Series 5 of On the Sofa with Rouge: On the Menu, a food-focused spin-off that showcases Gibraltar’s food scene, including local eateries, caterers, food enthusiasts and restaurants. Businesses interested in participating in On the Menu are invited to contact Ms Rugeroni directly.

The podcast has recorded more than 38,000 downloads over the past four years and remains available on all major podcast platforms.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Local News

Severe weather causes disruption across Gibraltar as winds reach gale force

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Warnings issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds on Wednesday

Tue 27th Jan, 2026

Local News

Teachers’ union raises ‘grave concern’ over severe weather school plans

Wed 28th Jan, 2026

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gib Talks speakers set to take stage this Saturday

28th January 2026

Features
Creating an urban oasis: how small communities across Europe are greening their cities and why Gibraltar is next

27th January 2026

Features
Sabores de Alegría del Estrecho blends personal narratives and recipes rooted in Gibraltar

27th January 2026

Features
GEMA Gallery reopens today after rededication

27th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026