On the Sofa with Rouge launches One of a Kind interview series

On the Sofa with Rouge has returned with a new special series, One of a Kind, focusing on 12 well-known Gibraltarian figures who have made their mark locally and internationally.

Launched on all major podcast platforms, the series shifts the podcast’s usual emphasis on everyday people doing extraordinary things towards individuals who are already familiar to the public, with the aim of uncovering lesser-known, personal aspects of their lives.

Hosted by podcaster Michelle Rugeroni, One of a Kind looks beyond titles and achievements to explore the human and relatable side of its guests, including their routines, motivations, and what being Gibraltarian means to them.

The series opens with an interview with President of the Netball Association in Gibraltar Moira Gomez, setting the tone for what promises to be a thoughtful, warm and often surprising set of interviews.

Future episodes will feature Gemma Arias Vasquez, acclaimed pianist Aaron Monteverde Nathan Payas and the Bishop of Gibraltar, Fr Charlie Azzopardi, with further guests to be announced in the coming months. Episodes will be released monthly over the course of a year.

Running alongside One of a Kind is Series 5 of On the Sofa with Rouge: On the Menu, a food-focused spin-off that showcases Gibraltar’s food scene, including local eateries, caterers, food enthusiasts and restaurants. Businesses interested in participating in On the Menu are invited to contact Ms Rugeroni directly.

The podcast has recorded more than 38,000 downloads over the past four years and remains available on all major podcast platforms.