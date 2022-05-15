‘On the Sofa with Rouge’ podcast returns for second season
Michelle Rugeroni is back ‘On the Sofa with Rouge’ for her next on the sofa instalment of her podcast called ‘Women Rising’. This time she’s building on her success of her first season which saw over 5,000 unique downloads. She started her podcast three months ago and in doing so embarked on a dream she...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here