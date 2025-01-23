Opposition probes Govt on flu jab uptake and wastage
Thousands of winter flu vaccines purchased by the GHA in recent years have gone unused due to low uptake, according to statistics provided in Parliament, as the Opposition quizzed the Gibraltar Government on what more could be done to avoid waste. The data showed that the uptake of vaccines rarely exceeded more than around half...
