Orfila continues engagement with Tenants’ Associations

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, is continuing to meet with Tenants’ Associations across Government estates as part of ongoing efforts to support tenant wellbeing and address concerns within the community.

The meetings bring together key stakeholders including the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Environmental Agency, Ministry for the Environment, GPMSL, Britannia, and OSG.

Ms Orfila said: “We would like to extend our gratitude for the wonderful work they do and for always supporting our tenants.”