Orfila establishes dialogue with tenants’ associations in Govt estates

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, is engaging with tenants’ associations representing various government estates to better understand the problems being encountered by residents and to explore effective solutions going forward.

The meetings provide a platform for tenant associations to voice their concerns and articulate their requests, contributing to ongoing efforts to enhance living conditions and community wellbeing.

During these sessions, Ms Orfila, accompanied by the senior officials of the Housing Department, Housing Works Agency and Ministerial staff, is listening to the tenants’ concerns and suggestions.

The forum allows for other parties such as the RGP and OSG to attend as and when required, No.6 said.

The aim is to establish a continuous dialogue that will address the needs of residents and contribute to the improvement of government estates, it added.

"Our residents play a pivotal role in shaping the communities we build,” Ms Orfila said.

“These meetings are instrumental in understanding their perspectives and working together to create positive changes.”

“I appreciate the active participation from tenants and look forward to ongoing fruitful discussions and solutions.”