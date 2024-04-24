Orfila holds second meeting on new rent and repair scheme

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, convened the second meeting to advance discussions on a rent and repair scheme.

The meeting, held on Wednesday morning at the Ministry for Housing, was attended by key Government departments and agencies including Technical Services, AquaGib, Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Gibtelecom, the Housing Department and Land Property Services.

The primary focus was to delineate the scope and strategic directions for the forthcoming scheme.

“While deliberations are ongoing, it is important to understand that the initiative is still in its formative stage,” said a statement from the Government.

“The Government is meticulously exploring various approaches and considerations to ensure that it will be an effective and viable scheme.”

Ms Orfila added, “Every meeting brings us closer to opening the doors of this project and ensuring that the vision will materialise.”