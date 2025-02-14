Orfila meets Mid Harbour Estate and Albert Risso House Tenants’ Associations

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila recently visited the tenants’ associations for Mid Harbour Estate and Albert Risso House.

The initiative forms part of a series of meetings with various tenants’ associations around Gibraltar.

“These meetings are essential and extremely productive for the betterment of our Estates,” the Government said in a statement.

“The Housing Department is able to touch base and connect with the tenants, and discuss issues which are pending or concerns they may wish to address.”

“Ideas to improve the Estates are always welcome and are taken into consideration.

Ms Orfila added it is always a pleasure to meet with tenants, listen to their concerns and touch base with them.