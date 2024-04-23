Orfila speaks at University conference on research

Minister with responsibility for the University of Gibraltar, Pat Orfila, spoke at the recently held Research That Benefits Gibraltar Conference 2024 at the University.

The conference served to showcase the wider community the research that is being undertaken at the University and how this can lead to positive outcomes for Gibraltar’s society. It further provides networking opportunities for the PhD students, faculty and associates.

“It was a pleasure to be invited to speak at the University’s launch on the “Research that benefits Gibraltar Conference”,” said Ms Orfila.

“The work done by the PhD students was wonderfully inspiring and I am indeed proud to have been given the University as part of my portfolio. This Government fully supports the University which is fast making a name for itself both here and internationally. Congratulations to every student who show cased today. Indeed, our future is in good hands.”

A university spokesperson said it was vitally important the University encourages, motivates and applauds those who embark on such a journey in the knowledge that they have the University and the Government’s full support.

“The University of Gibraltar continues its commitment to academic excellence and professional advancement within the region, offering a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes tailored to shape future leaders and innovators,” said a statement from the Government.

“With a 50% international student population representing over 35 nationalities, the university provides local applicants with the opportunity to enter various academic routes, while pursing globally recognised, UK quality degrees.”

The main areas ranged from Natural Science and Environment, Business and Management Law, Health and Sports Science, the Gaming and Gambling Industry, Education, History and Culture and Maritime Sciences.

“Since the University opened its doors in 2015, we can clearly see that it has been committed to designing and establishing a top tier research institution on our Rock. Emphasis has been placed on offering diverse research opportunities carefully tailored to meet the needs of local and international students and this in turn contributes to the socio-economic growth of Gibraltar,” said the Government statement.