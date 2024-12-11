Orfila visits affordable housing estates

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, recently visited all three of the affordable Housing Estates currently under construction.

The purpose of these visits was to give her a first-hand account of how the works are progressing at Hassan Centenary Terraces, Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views.

Following her visit she said she was very pleased with the quality of the affordable housing estates that this Government is providing and was keen to stay in touch with their progress.

“I look forward to completion of these projects and the announcement of new projects in the very near future,” she said.

