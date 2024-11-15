Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Oscar Dalmedo wins the Gibraltar Bookmark competition which celebrates dyslexic strengths

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th November 2024

The 2024 Gibraltar Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Dyslexia Gibraltar, rewarded the winners across the various age groups for their creative bookmarks celebrating dyslexic strengths, with entries praised for their powerful messages and artistic quality.

The annual Bookmark Competition attracted a total of 193 entries with Oscar Dalmedo from Westside Comprehensive School being the overall winner.

“It is a powerful image representing how dyslexics can be anything they want to be, without the need for words. It shows there are no limits as to what dyslexics can achieve whether it be in art, science, sport, or public service,” said judges.

“This bookmark captures the essence of the theme ‘celebrating strengths: every mind matters’ beautifully.”

The awards were presented by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, on Wednesday at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

"The theme is ‘celebrating strengths: every mind matters’. And participants were invited to design bookmarks that capture the essence of dyslexia as a unique and valuable perspective of designing strengths such as creativity and innovation, resilience and determination, strong visual and spatial skills, exceptional people skills, innovative problem solving and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mr Santos before he presented the awards.

He also thanked Dyslexia Gibraltar, Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Department of Education for their roles in the competition.

The winner for School Years 3–6 was Oliver Rudden from Loreto Convent.

“In just a matter of words this bookmark celebrates all the positives that comes with being dyslexic. It really stuck a chord with us. We loved it,” said the judges.

The winner for School Years 11–13 was Beatriz Fraga Smith from Westside Comprehensive School.

“This bookmark stood out as it showed that some of the world’s most famous high achievers are dyslexic,” said the judges.

The judges called the adult winner, Gianna Stanley’s, bookmark one with “a powerful message and beautiful artwork.”

“This was a simple yet effective bookmark. The message really stood out to us. You could tell a lot of thought had gone into it. It’s very creative.”

The Gibraltar theme winner was Aaron Ventura from Westside Comprehensive School.

“The picture of the Rock really captured our imagination. Dyslexics are a piece of Gibraltar’s human jigsaw. The message was very personal and a powerful statement. Clearly a very talented and creative person,” said the judges.

Highly commended certificates were awarded to Ella Jarvis from Loreto Convent (School years 3-6, Louise-Anne Brier from Westside Comprehensive School (School Years 7-10) and Yanira Sebastian Blagg from Westside Comprehensive School (School Years 11-13).

Sophie Clifton-Tucker took highly commended in the adult category.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Bookmark Competition! Once again, we were delighted by the incredible response and greatly impressed by the high standard of entries,” said a statement from organisers.

Most Read

Local News

DPC knocks back Europa Road developments over height, density and environmental concerns

Thu 14th Nov, 2024

Local News

Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Businesses voice frustration amid Brexit uncertainty

Thu 14th Nov, 2024

Local News

Increase in admission fees to Upper Rock

Fri 15th Nov, 2024

Local News

Queen’s Hotel residents feel ‘exhausted and abandoned’ as they face ‘relocation’ again

Wed 13th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GCS named Approved Activity Provider for Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

15th November 2024

Local News
DPC greenlights several applications during November meeting

15th November 2024

Local News
GSLP AGM votes on sovereignty, public finance, housing and leadership

15th November 2024

Local News
Westside students raise funds for Action4Schools with bake sale

15th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024