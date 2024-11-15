Oscar Dalmedo wins the Gibraltar Bookmark competition which celebrates dyslexic strengths

The 2024 Gibraltar Bookmark Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Dyslexia Gibraltar, rewarded the winners across the various age groups for their creative bookmarks celebrating dyslexic strengths, with entries praised for their powerful messages and artistic quality.

The annual Bookmark Competition attracted a total of 193 entries with Oscar Dalmedo from Westside Comprehensive School being the overall winner.

“It is a powerful image representing how dyslexics can be anything they want to be, without the need for words. It shows there are no limits as to what dyslexics can achieve whether it be in art, science, sport, or public service,” said judges.

“This bookmark captures the essence of the theme ‘celebrating strengths: every mind matters’ beautifully.”

The awards were presented by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, on Wednesday at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

"The theme is ‘celebrating strengths: every mind matters’. And participants were invited to design bookmarks that capture the essence of dyslexia as a unique and valuable perspective of designing strengths such as creativity and innovation, resilience and determination, strong visual and spatial skills, exceptional people skills, innovative problem solving and entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mr Santos before he presented the awards.

He also thanked Dyslexia Gibraltar, Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Department of Education for their roles in the competition.

The winner for School Years 3–6 was Oliver Rudden from Loreto Convent.

“In just a matter of words this bookmark celebrates all the positives that comes with being dyslexic. It really stuck a chord with us. We loved it,” said the judges.

The winner for School Years 11–13 was Beatriz Fraga Smith from Westside Comprehensive School.

“This bookmark stood out as it showed that some of the world’s most famous high achievers are dyslexic,” said the judges.

The judges called the adult winner, Gianna Stanley’s, bookmark one with “a powerful message and beautiful artwork.”

“This was a simple yet effective bookmark. The message really stood out to us. You could tell a lot of thought had gone into it. It’s very creative.”

The Gibraltar theme winner was Aaron Ventura from Westside Comprehensive School.

“The picture of the Rock really captured our imagination. Dyslexics are a piece of Gibraltar’s human jigsaw. The message was very personal and a powerful statement. Clearly a very talented and creative person,” said the judges.

Highly commended certificates were awarded to Ella Jarvis from Loreto Convent (School years 3-6, Louise-Anne Brier from Westside Comprehensive School (School Years 7-10) and Yanira Sebastian Blagg from Westside Comprehensive School (School Years 11-13).

Sophie Clifton-Tucker took highly commended in the adult category.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in this year’s Bookmark Competition! Once again, we were delighted by the incredible response and greatly impressed by the high standard of entries,” said a statement from organisers.