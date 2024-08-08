OTWO launches charity challenge to teach Cortes to cycle

The Minister for the Environment and Transport Dr John Cortes will be challenging himself to learn how to ride a bicycle and complete a 50km ride around the Rock.

The challenge organised by local environmental group OTWO will fundraise for the GBC Open Day.

The challenge will begin this summer with many training sessions already organised for Dr Cortes to get him ready and confident to complete the cycling challenge before the GBC Open Day in early December, said a statement from OTWO.

“This initiative seeks to raise funds and demonstrate that it doesn’t matter your age or how busy you are, with determination and willpower, anything is possible,” OTWO said.

OTWO will also be organising different events to engage the community and local businesses.

“We will be coordinating the project, ensuring comprehensive training for the Minister from cycling experts and a professional video production team documenting his progress,” said the OTWO statement.

“A short video showcasing the full journey will be premiered at the GBC Open Day evening, be sure to have the popcorn ready.”

To support this initiative, OTWO will open a fundraising page for individual and corporate contributions, there are also sponsorship opportunities for local businesses who would like to get involved.

Public fundraising events have been scheduled for November 9 at ICC/Casemates and November 23 in the Piazza.

This event will feature activities such as a spinning class, Zumba classes, and a raffle with a grand hamper prize will also be held.

“The OTWO Challenge presents a unique opportunity to unite the community, raise funds for a worthy cause, and inspire others to pursue sustainability and personal growth,” the statement added.