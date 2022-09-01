‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition launches at Fine Arts
The annual National Day competition ‘Our Gibraltar’ was launched at the Fine Arts Gallery on Tuesday evening with Monica Popham taking the coveted overall winner prize of £1,500. The event was launched by Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes and the competition was judged by Charlene Figueras, Donna Seruya and John Langdon. The judges believed...
