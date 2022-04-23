Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits
US Government protests to Spain after senior officer is blocked at border. The presence of two nuclear-powered submarines in Gibraltar over the past week put a spotlight on the Rock’s military strategic importance in a volatile world, but out of the limelight, there was tension between the UK and the US on one side, and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here