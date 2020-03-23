Outside supermarkets, orderly queues to shop

Orderly social distancing could be seen in queues were outside of Gibraltar’s two largest supermarkets on Monday afternoon.

To enter Morrisons there was a queue of approximately 15 minutes and to enter Eroski Center on Winston Churchill Avenue it was taking 10 minutes.

The way people are shopping since the Covid-19 pandemic has changed, with many stock piling and buying more than they usually would following the lockdown announced on Sunday but followed voluntarily by many people before then.

To ensure that residents over the age of 60 will not have to endure long queues and lack of stock, Eroski City in the ICC will now open every weekday morning from 8am to 9.30am exclusively to them.

Morrisons’ opening hours are now 8am to 8pm with the shop being open to GHA and essential services from 7am to 8am every morning.

In addition, the shop will be open for elderly customers from 8am to 9.30am on Thursdays.

Ramsons had not experienced queues to enter the shop but customers were practising social distancing while waiting at the checkout.

The supermarket is giving priority to customers over the age of 60 and if these people are in isolation it will arrange for delivery of shopping.