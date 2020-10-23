Over 100 test positive in Gibraltar in a week

Some 111 people tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week, Gibraltar Government statistics have shown.

This marked an average of 15 positive cases detected daily between Saturday, October 17 to Friday, October 23.

This past week saw the highest number of positive cases detected in a single day, with 31 detected on October 20.

The steady rise has resulted in the Government imposing further restrictions, such as curfews for bars and restaurants, and the wearing of masks has been strongly advised.

The number of people in self-isolation fluctuated between 620 and 833 over the past week.

On Friday, 11 new positive cases were identified bringing the total to the highest this past week with 130 active cases, of which 128 were residents and two were visitors.

Of these 130 cases, eight are currently in the Covid-19 ward and five cases have been detected in Elderly Residential Services.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has imposed a lockdown on ERS due to three patient cases identified on Tuesday, with another five staff also testing positive for Covid-19.

Since the pandemic began, 500 people have recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 60,887 tests have been carried out, of which 17,954 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.