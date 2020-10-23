Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Over 100 test positive in Gibraltar in a week

The Covid-19 drive-thru testing centre, which last weekend witnessed long queues of people waiting to be tested as the number of cases in Gibraltar keep rising. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2020

Some 111 people tested positive for Covid-19 over the past week, Gibraltar Government statistics have shown.

This marked an average of 15 positive cases detected daily between Saturday, October 17 to Friday, October 23.

This past week saw the highest number of positive cases detected in a single day, with 31 detected on October 20.

The steady rise has resulted in the Government imposing further restrictions, such as curfews for bars and restaurants, and the wearing of masks has been strongly advised.

The number of people in self-isolation fluctuated between 620 and 833 over the past week.

On Friday, 11 new positive cases were identified bringing the total to the highest this past week with 130 active cases, of which 128 were residents and two were visitors.

Of these 130 cases, eight are currently in the Covid-19 ward and five cases have been detected in Elderly Residential Services.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has imposed a lockdown on ERS due to three patient cases identified on Tuesday, with another five staff also testing positive for Covid-19.

Since the pandemic began, 500 people have recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 60,887 tests have been carried out, of which 17,954 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

Most Read

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Parents of 60% of children turn down winter flu vaccine

Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Civil Service tasked with preparing for impact of Covid-19 as winter approaches

23rd October 2020

Local News
Role models in technology at fireside chat

23rd October 2020

Local News
Bluefins to swim 12 hours for Calpe House

23rd October 2020

Local News
Midnight migrant case puts spotlight on humanitarian response after one tests positive for Covid-19

22nd October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020