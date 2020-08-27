Over 200 works on show at ‘Our Gibraltar’ competitive exhibition
Competition entries are now on display at the annual ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates. The competition was produced by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and is in association with the Fine Arts Association and the Gibraltar Photographic Society. Over 200 works were submitted...
