Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Over £3,500 raised for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
30th September 2019

Cancer Relief's Gibraltar Biggest Coffee morning held at the Calpe Rowing Club last Friday was the biggest ever with 340 people attending.

A little before 10am, queues began to form outside the Club and it was not long before the Club was full to capacity for much of the morning, said a representative for the charity.

By the time the event closed at 1pm £3,532 had been raised and all the raffle prizes had been claimed.

In addition to this, money is still coming in from businesses, schools and other organisations who held the event on their premises in aid of Cancer Relief.

"We are so so pleased with the support we have received yet again from the community. The funds collected will go towards the many services the Cancer Relief Centre offers those affected by cancer in Gibraltar,” said a representative from the charity's fund-raising team.

“The charity would like to thank all those who helped in any way to make this annual fund-raising event such a success. Grateful thanks goes to the Calpe Rowing Club, Eroski Supermarket, La Patisserie, MH Bland, the Essardas Group, Matalan Store, Bassadone Automotive Group, St Bernard's School, Richard's Salon, Ginny at Richard's Salon and Highflyer Marketing.”

“We would also like to extend a huge thanks to those who came along, our fantastic volunteers and anyone who contributed in any way to make the Morning such a success," they added.

