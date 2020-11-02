Over 40% of total Gib Covid cases were detected in October

Some 301 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the month of October, representing 43% of the total cases recorded in Gibraltar since the pandemic began.

October was a record-breaking month for the virus here, with the highest number of cases detected in one day at 31 and also the highest number of active cases at 137 on October 24.

The month of October also saw the highest number of people simultaneously in isolation since that start of the pandemic, at 833 on October 23.

Gibraltar Government statistics showed that, on September 30, the total number of confirmed cases stood at 396. By the end of October, it had almost doubled to 697.

In mid-October, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo unveiled tougher public health measures, with curfews in local bars and restaurants implemented.

A week later, Mr Picardo announced that masks would be compulsory in the town area, including Main Street and Irish Town.

The measures implemented aim to curb the increase during October, which also saw a number of residents in the Elderly Residential Services (ERS) contracting Covid-19.

The good news is that in recent days, there has been a decrease in the number of cases.

From 137 active cases reported on October 24, the number of cases has more than halved in less than a fortnight to 64 active cases on Monday.

Monday’s statistics showed the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began now stands at 703.

Six new positive cases were reported on Monday, alongside two recoveries.

Of the six new resident cases in Gibraltar on Monday, three were close contacts of someone who had already tested positive.

There are still 14 positive cases in ERS and another five in the Covid-19 ward. There is no one in the critical care unit, however.

There are currently 301 people in self-isolation.

Since the pandemic began a total 66,574 of tests have been carried out.

Of these, 18736 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling.