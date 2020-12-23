Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Over 450 in isolation after schools report 28 positive cases

Pic: Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
23rd December 2020

In the week before Government schools were shut down, a total of 462 pupils and staff were required to self-isolate after 28 Covid-19 cases were detected across 11 schools.
The most affected school was St Joseph’s Lower Primary where 171 pupils and staff needed to self-isolate after six positive cases were detected.
Another six positive cases were identified in St Anne’s Upper Primary, and five positive cases in Hebrew Primary and Bayside Schools.
One positive case was identified in St Paul’s Lower Primary, St Mary’s Lower Primary, St Bernard’s Lower Primary, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, St Joseph's Upper Primary and the Gibraltar College.
“The Contact Tracing team have liaised with staff at all 11 schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews or are in the process of conducting interviews with all relevant individuals,” a statement from No6 Convent Place said.
“All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate.”
“Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”
For St Joseph’s Lower Primary a total of 71 individuals (four staff members and 67 pupils) needed to self-isolate after being in contact with one positive case.
The rest of the five cases resulted in 100 members of staff and pupils requiring to self-isolate.
St Anne’s School saw minimal disruption after six positives were detected.
Two cases resulted in no one needing to self-isolate and 27 pupils and staff were required to self-isolate in regard to the four other positive cases.
For St Paul’s Lower Primary this was the third case identified within this school with four staff members and 30 pupils required to self-isolate and one case in St Mary’s Lower Primary resulted in 23 individuals self-isolating.
One case was identified in St Bernard’s Lower Primary and 15 individuals had to self-isolation and in St Bernard’s Upper Primary 11 has to self-isolate after being in close contact with one positive case.
In St Joseph’s Upper Primary and in the Gibraltar College no one has to isolate after one case was detected in each institution.
Some 100 staff and pupils were required to self-isolate after five positive cases were detected within the Hebrew Primary School.
Five positives were detected in Bayside School and the CTB is still processing two of the cases.
So far three cases have resulted in 81 staff and pupils needing to self-isolate.
The Government has advised individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher and that children and young people with Covid symptoms should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

