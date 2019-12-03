Over 50 men shave off their Movember moustaches

More than 50 men participated in the 2019 Movember challenge locally, which drew to a close this weekend with the shave-off in Casemates Square.

The campaign was launched by the Mayor, John Goncalves, together with the Minister for Health Paul Balban and the Chairman of the Prostate Cancer Support Group Derek Ghio at City Hall on November 1.

This is the date when men started to grow their moustaches in order to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The 2019 Movember Campaign has now come to an end and the Prostate Cancer Support Group (PCSG) has thanked everyone who has contributed to its success.

The Charity has also congratulated and thanked over 50 men for taking up the challenge in the shave-off last Saturday.

The Charity’s two objectives for the year 2020 will be to continue to fund the Awareness of Prostate Cancer and to purchase the Transperineal 3 D fusion medical equipment which will allow the Gibraltar Health Authority to repatriate another very important medical test to Gibraltar.

Mr Balban has agreed to meet with the Prostate Cancer Support Group before this coming Christmas. The Charity will take this opportunity to inform the Minister on the 2020 objectives and many other issues concerning its members.