Over 500 people conquer MedSteps5Challenge

Over 500 people took part in this year’s MedSteps5Challenge with the amount raised still being counted by the organisers and Cancer Relief Gibraltar, the charity the event is held for.

The aim of the MedSteps5Challenge is to complete the distance from Jew’s Gate to the top of the Mediterranean Steps five times.

However, the challenge is not competitive and participants can complete the route as many times as they wish, all in aid of a good cause.

Taking it another notch was Judit Kiss who completed the circuit a staggering 10 times. Ms Kiss was from Livescore, a sponsor of the event.

Anyone taking part that day was surely at one time if not several times passed by Olly Childs, who was the fastest and completed the five loops in two hours, two minutes.

The youngest taking part was five-year old Eliana Pulgarin Jacobson, who did all five loops and earned a gold medal, accompanied by sibling Amaia, 10.

Among the youngsters taking part was Chloe Fendley, 13, who did three laps and earned her silver medal.

Some participants did it once or twice, but in order to earn a medal the minimum a person had to do was a gruelling three loops.

Local runner Nicky Balbuena clearly enjoyed the experience and did the loop six times.