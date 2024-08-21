Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Over 500 students to receive GCSE results tomorrow

GCSE results day. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
21st August 2024

Some 504 students from Bayside, Westside and the College will receive their GCSE results on Thursday.

Last year marked the first cohort of students to sit their exams and begin their secondary education in a co-ed setting.

This year continues the trend of co-ed learning, with students set to receive results from courses including, among others, the sciences, geography, drama, hair and beauty, and art.

Traditional A*-G grades for GCSEs were replaced with a 9-1 system a few years ago, where 9 is the highest.

A ‘4’ is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a ‘7’ is broadly equivalent to an A.

The standard pass rate for Gibraltar was 64.9% for grades 9-4, which are equivalent to A* to C.

The proportion of entries which achieved at least a 4 or a C grade, considered a “standard pass”, was some 3.3% lower than the United Kingdom’s pass rate of 68.2%.

But according to the Department of Education, it is “vital” to report on the 9-1 (A* to G) as the pass rate as opposed to the traditional A* to C (or 9 to 4) benchmark.

Some 99% passed their GCSEs last year when factoring in 3-1 (D to G) grades.

