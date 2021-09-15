Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Sep, 2021

Over 500 volunteers to Clean up the World this weekend

Archive image of an earlier clean-up operation in Rosia Bay.

By Chronicle Staff
15th September 2021

Over 500 volunteers will ‘Clean up the World’ this Saturday, focusing on littered areas in Gibraltar.
The event also serves to raise awareness on the environment.

Locally schools, clubs, agencies, NGOs, businesses, families and the Gibraltar Regiment will make up the over 500 volunteers registered.

Some 26 teams and supporters will be spread throughout our coastlines, green areas and a few estates picking up litter and expressing civic pride.

Abseiling, boat access and dive clean ups sites will also be tackled.

“We are thankful for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown in response to the call out for volunteers and believe our environment will once again benefit from this great community effort,” the Environmental Safety Group said.

“We also thank the Department of the Environment and Britannia for their assistance and support.”

“The knock-on effects from the clean ups last far beyond the weekend action where team work, networking across sectors of our society, and testing our cleaning and maintenance programmes positively contributes to improving how we behave in our natural environment and importantly how we must look after it.”

“Naturally we believe facilities, education and enforcement on littering and fly tipping are also important targets in this campaign and are highlighted among our volunteers and the wider community via the media.”

