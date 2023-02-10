Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Over 80 medallions presented to Gibraltarians

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2023

Over 80 Gibraltar Medallions were presented by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

Five Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and 80 Gibraltar Medallions of Distinction have been awarded.

This ceremony, which took place at Europa Point Sports Complex, relates to the awards passed by unanimously by a Parliamentary motion in 2019, the presentation of which had been delayed by the Covid pandemic and the Brexit negotiations.

Some of the recipients were collecting the medallions on behalf of relatives who either could not attend or have passed away since the awards were first announced.

A spread of all the pics will run in Monday's edition of this newspaper.

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Amid diplomatic fallout after Eastern beach incident, stark differences but caution too against treaty backdrop

Mon 6th Feb, 2023

Local News

UK lodges diplomatic protest with Spain over Eastern beach incident

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Local News

Tension as McGrail Inquiry considers data breach, defamation ‘threats’ and a change of solicitors

Wed 8th Feb, 2023

Local News

Family searches Turkish hospitals for GHA doctor missing in earthquake

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Art exhibition held for Children’s Mental Health Week

10th February 2023

Features
New website for Nature Reserve

9th February 2023

Features
Stories shared in GibTalks 2023

8th February 2023

Features
Stories shared in GibTalks 2023

7th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023