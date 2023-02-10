Over 80 medallions presented to Gibraltarians

Over 80 Gibraltar Medallions were presented by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

Five Gibraltar Medallions of Honour and 80 Gibraltar Medallions of Distinction have been awarded.

This ceremony, which took place at Europa Point Sports Complex, relates to the awards passed by unanimously by a Parliamentary motion in 2019, the presentation of which had been delayed by the Covid pandemic and the Brexit negotiations.

Some of the recipients were collecting the medallions on behalf of relatives who either could not attend or have passed away since the awards were first announced.

A spread of all the pics will run in Monday's edition of this newspaper.