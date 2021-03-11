Over 800-year-old cistern reopened at Nun’s well
One of Gibraltar’s oldest structures, the water cistern at Nuns’ Well, has reopened after extensive works. The cistern was reopened by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, on Wednesday afternoon, following a series of innovative works to allow access to the site. The site is open to the public by prior arrangement. A modular...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here