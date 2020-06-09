Overcrowding will lead to restricted access to beaches, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government has reminded the public that access to beaches will be controlled if they become overcrowded.

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference in No.6 Convent Place, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said the Government’s advice has evolved with the progress of the pandemic.

“If the beach is overcrowded and social distancing is not possible, access may be controlled and time on the beach might be restricted,” Dr Garcia told reporters.

“However, if there is plenty of space on the beach then you may go to the beach as usual, keeping to social distancing rules and in gatherings of 12 persons or less.”

“The less people on the beach the more flexible the approach.”

This comes as access to Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay had to be restricted on Saturday afternoon as temperatures soared on the Rock.

Beachgoers heading down to the beach later in the afternoon were turned back.

Dr Garcia said the Government will continue to commence this year’s bathing season on June 16, in line with the Unlock Phase 4.

“For this to work smoothly it depends on the common sense and the cooperation of everyone,” Dr Garcia added.

“Let’s all enjoy the summer. But stick to the rules. And please do not spoil it for other people.”