Oxford scientist describes how hesitancy and politics led to millions of vaccines binned
Professor Catherine Green was part of the team that developed the UK’s leading vaccine for Covid-19, but during a visit to Gibraltar she described how vaccine hesitancy and politics led to millions of doses going to waste. Prof Green was speaking at the Gibraltar Literary Festival to discuss her book detailing the effort at the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here