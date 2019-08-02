Oxford UOTC training in Gibraltar

Members of Oxford University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC) recently visited Gibraltar to take part in exercise Barbary Warrior 2.

One hundred and thirty members of the Unit participated in the exercise at Buffadero Training Camp and in the MOD tunnels within The Rock.

They also undertook a range of challenging pursuits around the peninsular.

At the start of the exercise, Oxford UOTC’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ben Walters, said: “We are delighted to be in Gibraltar and are very grateful for our warm reception. My team and I are looking forward to the opportunity to develop some of the British Army’s future leaders in this unique training location."

Oxford UOTC is an Army Reserve unit that recruits exclusively from Oxford, Oxford Brookes, Reading, Cirencester and Gloucestershire Universities.

Its aim is to train and develop the future generation of potential officers for both the Regular Army and Army Reserve.

During their time in the UOTC, Officer Cadets receive training in basic military skills, leadership and management, and also have the opportunity to participate in sports and various challenging pursuits worldwide.