Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Pacho and Pingüino PHILHARMONIC REVIEW

Photos by Joachim Knodt

By Guest Contributor
13th December 2022

By C.Wall
Sistema-trained Venezuelan star trumpeter Francisco “Pacho” Flores returned to the Convent Ballroom with Canarian-Venezuelan guitarist Jesús González Brito, also known as “Pingüino”, for a cosy recital wedding classical technique to popular songs. “Amor Concreto”, by physician and prolific songwriter Henry Martínez, was short, intense and emotive, but as unrushed as smooth jazz, and distinguished by a virtuosic passage at its heart, delivered by Flores with unforced clarity.

Astor Piazzolla was represented with the first two movements of his “Histoire du Tango” suite, with Flores’ trumpet covering the original flute. Where “Bordel 1900” often sounds like a playful exploration, Flores was busy and hectic, less the discoverer of a new genre than a chef working with familiar ingredients. “Café 1930” featured an expansive opening by Pingüino ahead of a mournful, high entrance by Flores, who maintained a masterly control throughout this rather contemplative piece. The musicians allowed different layers to shine through, expressing everything from unalloyed despair to romantic wistfulness.

A “Popurrí” or medley of songs by Simón Díaz, Pablo Camacaro and Tom Jobim linked different styles from Venezuela and Brazil. The first song incorporated a “Cuatro”, a four-stringed cousin of the guitar used in much Venezuelan folk music, strumming to a slow, controlled trumpet. The second was more energetic, the trumpet sounding more like a trombone and switching keys with some gusto. The third projected bossa nova towards sax-led jazz, rhythmic but almost conversational.

The second half opened with two original compositions from the duo’s 2017 Deutsche Grammophon album. “Morocota” from Flores, taking its name from a Venezuelan golden coin, was rich in warmth and decoration, tender and nostalgic, with a silky trumpet and articulate guitar just the right side of sentimentality. “Café Madrid”, which Pingüino assured us was the best song of the night, was a delightful fusion of bossa nova filtered through New York jazz with a dazzling guitar rhythm.

“El día que me quieras”, a simple tango composed by Carlos Gardel to lyrics by Alfredo Le Pera, provided a resonant voice for Flores. “Carinhoso”, by Choro giant Pixinguinha and João de Barro, gave the guitar a haunting control of time. Flores’ arrangement of Ernesto Lecuona’s “La Comparsa” was slick, swingy and seductive. Vibrant encores from Venezuela and Mexico ended the night with a buzz. The repertoire may not have been typical for Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, but this was one of those rare evenings in which all of the pieces projected a love of the art, and none felt extraneous.

Most Read

Local News

In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

RGP warns of fraud targeting local shops with losses over £100,000

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Christmas wonderland in Believe II show

12th December 2022

Features
David Llamas wins top award in Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

9th December 2022

Features
GAMPA bring down the roof with Queen musical

8th December 2022

Features
Festive arrangements judged in Christmas Flower Show

7th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022