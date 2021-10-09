Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

A juvenile and a man have been arrested for assaulting an off-duty Customs Officer and Border and Coastguards Officer, with the juvenile then going on to assault three police officers.

The Royal Gibraltar Police were called to the scene at around 8.10am this morning when an anonymous member of the public reported that two individuals were being assaulted in the Laguna estate.

"RGP officers attended and found that a male off-duty Customs Officer had been punched and kicked whilst on the ground and was suffering from cuts to his face and a bleeding nose," the RGP said in a statement.

"These injuries required hospital attention."

"A female off-duty Border and Coastguards Officer had been assaulted but had no visible injuries. The aggressors had fled the scene."

Following witness reports, the RGP said, police officers attended a property elsewhere in Laguna to carry out further enquiries and within the property, officers found a juvenile aged 16.

The police officers assessed the juvenile to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The RGP said during the arrest the juvenile assaulted three officers causing various head injuries, which required medical attention.

A second male, aged 18 years, was also located and arrested.

The two males were each arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill, and common assault.

The juvenile was also arrested on suspicion of three counts of assault on police.

The RGP said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.