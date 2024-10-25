Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Pan Dulces & Mince Pies: A Llanito Celebration of Christmas Traditions & Memories’

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2024

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will launch launching a new publication written by Manolo Galliano with Photographs by Victor Hermida titled ‘Pan Dulces & Mince Pies: A Llanito Celebration of Christmas Traditions & Memories’ next Wednesday in the Main Guard Bookshop.

This has been another passion project of the two and is their 7th collaboration together.

The book endeavours to bring Gibraltarian traditions and customs to the fore and recognise them as intrinsic parts of Gibraltar’s heritage.

“The reader is invited to pause and reflect on what makes the Gibraltarian whilst documenting the manner in which Christmas has been celebrated in times past and also passing that knowledge on the current generation,” said a statement from the Heritage Trust.

The book, which is illustrated with Christmas imagery and photographs by Victor Hermida, includes anecdotes of Christmases over the years.

“The reader will in many ways be transported back to their own Christmas memories and wonder that the season brings,” said the statement.

“The author encourages us to reconnect with the traditions that define our identity and how they form part of our intangible heritage.”

The book includes an appendix of Llanito villancicos, songs, carols and Christmas recipes which characterise our special way of celebrating Christmas.

There will be a book signing by the authors at the launch in the Main Guard Bookshop, on Wednesday October 30 at 11am.

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Local News

Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Franco drums up support for Brexit demo: ‘We don’t want another 1969’

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Sports

England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

24th October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar marks World Polio Day

24th October 2024

Local News
Public Services Ombudsman ‘a triumph for democracy, fairness, and accountability’, 25 years on

24th October 2024

Local News
Childline Gibraltar expands its programme to secondary schools

24th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024