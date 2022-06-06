Pandemonium opens at the Fine Arts Gallery
A new exhibition, Pandemonium by artist Ambrose Avellano, brings together a collection of artworks reflecting current world events. It officially opens this evening at the Fine Arts Gallery with works focusing on environmental, political, economic, health and social issues. Each work is underpinned with a Biblical perspective taken from “The Four Horses” written about in...
