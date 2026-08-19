Paper craft workshop highlights Gibraltar’s artistic heritage

A group of children took part in a paper craft workshop organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services at the GEMA Art Gallery, exploring creative techniques while learning about Gibraltar’s artistic heritage.

The workshop, held from 10.30am to 12pm, gave participants the opportunity to create their own artwork through colouring, cutting, sticking and collage-making.

The activities were inspired by the work of Gibraltarian artist Mario Finlayson, allowing the children to explore his artistic influence while developing their own designs.

The session was aimed at children aged six and above and combined practical activities with an introduction to Gibraltar’s art, culture and heritage.

Participants spent the summer morning working on individual pieces and experimenting with different materials and techniques as part of the creative session.

The workshop formed part of a wider programme of summer activities organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The Summer Book Club returned to the John Mackintosh Library on July 1 and it is running every Wednesday from 11am to 12pm until August 26.

The club is open to children aged eight to 14 and offers a structured exploration of international stories and themes. Places are limited, with those interested encouraged to contact the Development Team or the Library to register in advance.

School children can also take part in a summer reading challenge by completing their Reading Passport, which features a variety of reading activities.

Completed passports returned at the end of summer will be entered into a prize draw. Reading Passports are available from the John Mackintosh Hall Library and BOOKgem.

For younger children, Gibraltar Cultural Services storytellers will visit local parks and art galleries with interactive storytelling sessions for children aged three and above.

The summer programme also included creative workshops such as zine-making, Magic Garden and Pop-Up Magic Book sessions.