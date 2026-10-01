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Thu 1st Oct, 2026

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Features

The power of an image

All the awarded of the Annual Competition. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2026

Every year, the Gibraltar Photographic Society gives recognition to those members who stand out in its Annual Competitive Exhibition. 

All the photos are displayed at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, and they show the high standard of photography in Gibraltar, with the winning entry Hearts and Minds impressing the judge because of the power of the image of an armed soldier looking at a child, but there a long list of highly commended entries that impress the visitor as well.  

Photography across monochrome, colour and digital formats has been recognised with awards also highlighting the work of photographers such as Maurice Gache, who won the Crown Resources Shield for Beginners Individual Prints with Glass tubes experiment, and Ronald Pincho, who took both second place in that category and the Omniphoto Trophy for Beginners Sets of 3 Prints with Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe. 

Leslie Linares won the Alwani Cup for Colour Sets of 3 Prints with Dusk 1, 2, 3, while Rafa Millan received the Restsso Shield for Digital Images for Sunflower. 

Sergio Vitale took the Crown Resources Cup for Colour Individual Prints with Who is looking at who?, and Paul Lawford won the Momy Levy Cup for Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints with 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side. 

Jim Crone’s Hearts and Minds was awarded the Overall Winning Image, as the Chronicle reported last Friday. Rina Devine won the Most Original Photograph with the image titled I am whatever your eyes see. She received the Perera Shield. 

Tessa Risso-Restano was the winner of The Human Condition award with Growing under the smoke of progress, receiving the Joan Wakelin Cup. 

The exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery also features Highly Commended entries across the different categories. 

 

FULL LIST OF WINNERS 

Overall Winning Image (Harper Trophy): Hearts and Minds (A56) – Jim Crone  

The Human Condition winner (Joan Wakelin Cup): Growing under the smoke of progress (C11) – Tessa Risso-Restano  

Most Original Photograph (Perera Shield): I am whatever your eyes see (A46) – Rina Devine  

 

Section A – Monochrome Individual Prints (Marquez Cup) 

1st Place: A56 – Hearts and Minds – Jim Crone  

2nd Place: A41 – The Cavern Club – Gerry Fagan  

Highly Commended: 

A25 – Holocaust Memorial – Rafa Millan  

A34 – Consuegra – Leslie Linares  

A42 – Down by the waterside – Rina Devine  

A46 – I am whatever your eyes see – Rina Devine  

A52 – Explosive Nature – Jim Crone 

 

Section A – Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints (Momy Levy Cup) 

1st Place: A71 – A73 – 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side – Paul Lawford  

2nd Place: A14 – A16 – In her quiet; Naibash; A glimpse of joy – Tessa Risso-Restano  

Highly Commended: 

A17 – A19 – The Guggenheim experience 1, 2, 3 – Ernest Martinez  

A22 – A24 – Minimalist 1, 2, 3 – Rafa Millan  

A68 – A70 – In Suspension 1, 2, 3 – Joanne Bossano  

 

Section B – Beginners Individual Prints (Crown Resources Shield) 

1st Place: B6 – Glass tubes experiment – Maurice Gache  

2nd Place: B4 – The Organ at St Giles – Ronald Pincho  

Highly Commended: 

B7 – Passing train – Maurice Gache  

B18 – Bird in the hood – Yngrid de Reeves  

B25 – Monarch of the Park – Matt Raven  

 

Section B – Beginners Sets of 3 Prints (Omniphoto Trophy) 

1st Place: B1 – B3 – Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe – Ronald Pincho  

2nd Place: B19 – B21 – The Day Maker 1, 2, 3 – Yngrid de Reeves  

 

Section C – Colour Individual Prints (Crown Resources Cup) 

1st Place: C48 – Who is looking at who? – Sergio Vitale  

2nd Place: C51 – Feel the light – Jim Crone  

Highly Commended: 

C7 – Heron taking flight – Peter Latin  

C40 – Bubbling brook – Leslie Linares  

C45 – A colourful run – Gerry Fagan  

C50 – Light in the dark – Sergio Vitale  

C52 – Red Head – Jim Crone  

 

Section C – Colour Sets of 3 Prints (Alwani Cup) 

1st Place: C36 – C38 – Dusk 1, 2, 3 – Leslie Linares  

2nd Place: C13 – C15 – Life between the graves; The living playground; Where we call home – Tessa Risso-Restano  

Highly Commended: 

C1 – C3 – Belligerent 1, 2, 3 – Marvin Montado  

C26 – C28 – Cadiz Carnival 1, 2, 3 – Rafa Millan  

C31 – C33 – Parenthood 1, 2, 3 – Victor Hermida  

C63 – C65 – Dance with light 1: Chiaroscuro; Dance with light 2: Convergence; Dance with light 3: Chaos – Joanne Bossano  

 

Section D – Digital Images (Restsso Shield) 

1st Place: D24 – Sunflower – Rafa Millan  

2nd Place: D40 – Volcano Hummingbird – Marvin Montado  

Highly Commended: 

D11 – Eurasian Whimbrel – Peter Latin  

D17 – Performing for survival – Tessa Risso-Restano  

D22 – Alone – Rafa Millan  

D23 – Fishing boats – Rafa Millan  

D54 – Ray-Ban – Alex Zapata 

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