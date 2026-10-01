The power of an image
Every year, the Gibraltar Photographic Society gives recognition to those members who stand out in its Annual Competitive Exhibition.
All the photos are displayed at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, and they show the high standard of photography in Gibraltar, with the winning entry Hearts and Minds impressing the judge because of the power of the image of an armed soldier looking at a child, but there a long list of highly commended entries that impress the visitor as well.
Photography across monochrome, colour and digital formats has been recognised with awards also highlighting the work of photographers such as Maurice Gache, who won the Crown Resources Shield for Beginners Individual Prints with Glass tubes experiment, and Ronald Pincho, who took both second place in that category and the Omniphoto Trophy for Beginners Sets of 3 Prints with Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe.
Leslie Linares won the Alwani Cup for Colour Sets of 3 Prints with Dusk 1, 2, 3, while Rafa Millan received the Restsso Shield for Digital Images for Sunflower.
Sergio Vitale took the Crown Resources Cup for Colour Individual Prints with Who is looking at who?, and Paul Lawford won the Momy Levy Cup for Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints with 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side.
Jim Crone’s Hearts and Minds was awarded the Overall Winning Image, as the Chronicle reported last Friday. Rina Devine won the Most Original Photograph with the image titled I am whatever your eyes see. She received the Perera Shield.
Tessa Risso-Restano was the winner of The Human Condition award with Growing under the smoke of progress, receiving the Joan Wakelin Cup.
The exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery also features Highly Commended entries across the different categories.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Overall Winning Image (Harper Trophy): Hearts and Minds (A56) – Jim Crone
The Human Condition winner (Joan Wakelin Cup): Growing under the smoke of progress (C11) – Tessa Risso-Restano
Most Original Photograph (Perera Shield): I am whatever your eyes see (A46) – Rina Devine
Section A – Monochrome Individual Prints (Marquez Cup)
1st Place: A56 – Hearts and Minds – Jim Crone
2nd Place: A41 – The Cavern Club – Gerry Fagan
Highly Commended:
A25 – Holocaust Memorial – Rafa Millan
A34 – Consuegra – Leslie Linares
A42 – Down by the waterside – Rina Devine
A46 – I am whatever your eyes see – Rina Devine
A52 – Explosive Nature – Jim Crone
Section A – Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints (Momy Levy Cup)
1st Place: A71 – A73 – 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side – Paul Lawford
2nd Place: A14 – A16 – In her quiet; Naibash; A glimpse of joy – Tessa Risso-Restano
Highly Commended:
A17 – A19 – The Guggenheim experience 1, 2, 3 – Ernest Martinez
A22 – A24 – Minimalist 1, 2, 3 – Rafa Millan
A68 – A70 – In Suspension 1, 2, 3 – Joanne Bossano
Section B – Beginners Individual Prints (Crown Resources Shield)
1st Place: B6 – Glass tubes experiment – Maurice Gache
2nd Place: B4 – The Organ at St Giles – Ronald Pincho
Highly Commended:
B7 – Passing train – Maurice Gache
B18 – Bird in the hood – Yngrid de Reeves
B25 – Monarch of the Park – Matt Raven
Section B – Beginners Sets of 3 Prints (Omniphoto Trophy)
1st Place: B1 – B3 – Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe – Ronald Pincho
2nd Place: B19 – B21 – The Day Maker 1, 2, 3 – Yngrid de Reeves
Section C – Colour Individual Prints (Crown Resources Cup)
1st Place: C48 – Who is looking at who? – Sergio Vitale
2nd Place: C51 – Feel the light – Jim Crone
Highly Commended:
C7 – Heron taking flight – Peter Latin
C40 – Bubbling brook – Leslie Linares
C45 – A colourful run – Gerry Fagan
C50 – Light in the dark – Sergio Vitale
C52 – Red Head – Jim Crone
Section C – Colour Sets of 3 Prints (Alwani Cup)
1st Place: C36 – C38 – Dusk 1, 2, 3 – Leslie Linares
2nd Place: C13 – C15 – Life between the graves; The living playground; Where we call home – Tessa Risso-Restano
Highly Commended:
C1 – C3 – Belligerent 1, 2, 3 – Marvin Montado
C26 – C28 – Cadiz Carnival 1, 2, 3 – Rafa Millan
C31 – C33 – Parenthood 1, 2, 3 – Victor Hermida
C63 – C65 – Dance with light 1: Chiaroscuro; Dance with light 2: Convergence; Dance with light 3: Chaos – Joanne Bossano
Section D – Digital Images (Restsso Shield)
1st Place: D24 – Sunflower – Rafa Millan
2nd Place: D40 – Volcano Hummingbird – Marvin Montado
Highly Commended:
D11 – Eurasian Whimbrel – Peter Latin
D17 – Performing for survival – Tessa Risso-Restano
D22 – Alone – Rafa Millan
D23 – Fishing boats – Rafa Millan
D54 – Ray-Ban – Alex Zapata