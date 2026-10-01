The power of an image

Every year, the Gibraltar Photographic Society gives recognition to those members who stand out in its Annual Competitive Exhibition.

All the photos are displayed at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, and they show the high standard of photography in Gibraltar, with the winning entry Hearts and Minds impressing the judge because of the power of the image of an armed soldier looking at a child, but there a long list of highly commended entries that impress the visitor as well.

Photography across monochrome, colour and digital formats has been recognised with awards also highlighting the work of photographers such as Maurice Gache, who won the Crown Resources Shield for Beginners Individual Prints with Glass tubes experiment, and Ronald Pincho, who took both second place in that category and the Omniphoto Trophy for Beginners Sets of 3 Prints with Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe.

Leslie Linares won the Alwani Cup for Colour Sets of 3 Prints with Dusk 1, 2, 3, while Rafa Millan received the Restsso Shield for Digital Images for Sunflower.

Sergio Vitale took the Crown Resources Cup for Colour Individual Prints with Who is looking at who?, and Paul Lawford won the Momy Levy Cup for Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints with 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side.

Jim Crone’s Hearts and Minds was awarded the Overall Winning Image, as the Chronicle reported last Friday. Rina Devine won the Most Original Photograph with the image titled I am whatever your eyes see. She received the Perera Shield.

Tessa Risso-Restano was the winner of The Human Condition award with Growing under the smoke of progress, receiving the Joan Wakelin Cup.

The exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery also features Highly Commended entries across the different categories.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Overall Winning Image (Harper Trophy): Hearts and Minds (A56) – Jim Crone

The Human Condition winner (Joan Wakelin Cup): Growing under the smoke of progress (C11) – Tessa Risso-Restano

Most Original Photograph (Perera Shield): I am whatever your eyes see (A46) – Rina Devine

Section A – Monochrome Individual Prints (Marquez Cup)

1st Place: A56 – Hearts and Minds – Jim Crone

2nd Place: A41 – The Cavern Club – Gerry Fagan

Highly Commended:

A25 – Holocaust Memorial – Rafa Millan

A34 – Consuegra – Leslie Linares

A42 – Down by the waterside – Rina Devine

A46 – I am whatever your eyes see – Rina Devine

A52 – Explosive Nature – Jim Crone

Section A – Monochrome Sets of 3 Prints (Momy Levy Cup)

1st Place: A71 – A73 – 911 Turbo S – Rear, Front, Side – Paul Lawford

2nd Place: A14 – A16 – In her quiet; Naibash; A glimpse of joy – Tessa Risso-Restano

Highly Commended:

A17 – A19 – The Guggenheim experience 1, 2, 3 – Ernest Martinez

A22 – A24 – Minimalist 1, 2, 3 – Rafa Millan

A68 – A70 – In Suspension 1, 2, 3 – Joanne Bossano

Section B – Beginners Individual Prints (Crown Resources Shield)

1st Place: B6 – Glass tubes experiment – Maurice Gache

2nd Place: B4 – The Organ at St Giles – Ronald Pincho

Highly Commended:

B7 – Passing train – Maurice Gache

B18 – Bird in the hood – Yngrid de Reeves

B25 – Monarch of the Park – Matt Raven

Section B – Beginners Sets of 3 Prints (Omniphoto Trophy)

1st Place: B1 – B3 – Blue Tit; Monarch Butterfly, The Hoopoe – Ronald Pincho

2nd Place: B19 – B21 – The Day Maker 1, 2, 3 – Yngrid de Reeves

Section C – Colour Individual Prints (Crown Resources Cup)

1st Place: C48 – Who is looking at who? – Sergio Vitale

2nd Place: C51 – Feel the light – Jim Crone

Highly Commended:

C7 – Heron taking flight – Peter Latin

C40 – Bubbling brook – Leslie Linares

C45 – A colourful run – Gerry Fagan

C50 – Light in the dark – Sergio Vitale

C52 – Red Head – Jim Crone

Section C – Colour Sets of 3 Prints (Alwani Cup)

1st Place: C36 – C38 – Dusk 1, 2, 3 – Leslie Linares

2nd Place: C13 – C15 – Life between the graves; The living playground; Where we call home – Tessa Risso-Restano

Highly Commended:

C1 – C3 – Belligerent 1, 2, 3 – Marvin Montado

C26 – C28 – Cadiz Carnival 1, 2, 3 – Rafa Millan

C31 – C33 – Parenthood 1, 2, 3 – Victor Hermida

C63 – C65 – Dance with light 1: Chiaroscuro; Dance with light 2: Convergence; Dance with light 3: Chaos – Joanne Bossano

Section D – Digital Images (Restsso Shield)

1st Place: D24 – Sunflower – Rafa Millan

2nd Place: D40 – Volcano Hummingbird – Marvin Montado

Highly Commended:

D11 – Eurasian Whimbrel – Peter Latin

D17 – Performing for survival – Tessa Risso-Restano

D22 – Alone – Rafa Millan

D23 – Fishing boats – Rafa Millan

D54 – Ray-Ban – Alex Zapata