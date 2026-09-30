A community united to clean up the Rock (II)

After publishing the first article about the Clean Up The World 2026 campaign on the Rock, there are more images today showing some of the 500 volunteers who took part in the campaign.

The photographs show groups from Laguna and Glacis collecting large quantities of rubbish, including cigarette butts, from lanes and other areas.

The Liverpool Club worked on top of the Rosia Wall, while the Plater Youth group also collected a significant amount of rubbish.

Other clubs, including Dolphin, contributed to the day by collecting rubbish in areas such as Little Bay.

Divers from Dive Charter and GSAC worked to clean up Rosia Bay, while the Department of the Environment and Recycle.gi also contributed.

The Environmental Safe Group organised the event, with Janet Howitt leading.

The Environmental Agency also cooperated with the event, alongside many companies, schools, groups and members of the public.

CORRECTION: This post has been updated to correct Janet Howitt's surname.