Paperback edition of ‘Himalaya’ book launched
Himalaya, the story of three local men who challenged themselves across the Himalayan Mountains is now on limited sale, with all proceeds set to be given to charity. The book tells two stories which took place in 2018, covering the journey’s of Mark Randall and Stephen Hermida, as well as that of Joe Celecia. The...
