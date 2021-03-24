Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Paralysed lamb gets new lease of life with modified dog wheelchair

By Press Association
24th March 2021

By Max McLean, PA

A lamb on a rescue farm in West Yorkshire has been given a new lease of life with the help of a modified dog wheelchair after losing the ability to walk.

Steven the lamb was born on Thursday March 18, but by Friday an infection meant he lost the use of his back legs.

By Sunday however, a dog wheelchair had been procured and readjusted to fit Steven’s back legs – now he “scoots around all over” with the other animals.

“Unfortunately we had to take him off mum, because she was standing on him – not because she was a bad mum, it’s that he couldn’t get out of the way,” farm owner Janet-Alison Arkwright, 44, from Oakworth, told the PA news agency.

“We ended up having him as a pet lamb.

“He scoots around all over on his back legs and he just wants to play, just like any other normal lamb wants to play.”

The farm near Keighley is home to a variety of rescue animals, with horses, alpacas, sheep, cows, chickens, ducks and geese among them.

Steven, a twin, was doing “really well at birth”, but deteriorated soon after.

At just a few days old he is having physio every day, although Janet is unsure whether he will ever walk again without assistance.

Steven, who is a Red Fox Sheep, has responded to the wheels in a positive fashion.

“Since he’s had his wheels, he’s getting stronger on his front legs, so he’s managing to lift his back end up even when he isn’t in his wheels,” said Janet.

“He keeps up with them (the other lambs) now.

“The only thing he can’t do is – because he’s got little wheels on – he can’t go in the field.

“His best friend’s Lilly. She’s an old foster dog, and Lilly took it upon herself to protect Steven, so wherever she goes he follows.

“They’ve become really good friends on the yard.”

Steven’s modified wheelchair can be adjusted as he gets bigger, while Janet said that larger wheels may help him navigate the field in future – if he needs them, that is.

“We’re hopeful that one day maybe he’ll walk again, because he wasn’t born that way,” she said.

“We will never ever put an animal we can help to sleep, ever.”

Most Read

Local News

Curfew ends Thursday as Gibraltar leaves behind ‘the deadliest winter’

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Five escape unhurt after car rolls into sea

Sat 20th Mar, 2021

Local News

UK to base HMS Trent in Gibraltar, highlighting Rock’s strategic role

Mon 22nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Local News

Rare jellyfish sighting at Rosia Bay

Tue 23rd Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Vaccinating children against Covid-19: ‘No final decisions have been made’

24th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Public backs more robust safety measures for online gambling, UK poll suggests

24th March 2021

UK/Spain News
UK Government criticised for ‘further delay’ over drinks bottle recycling scheme

24th March 2021

UK/Spain News
Zara’s royal baby boy Lucas born at home on the bathroom floor

24th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021