Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parasol Foundation pledges £1m for work at The Mount

By Chronicle Staff
11th August 2023

The Parasol Foundation has pledged to invest £1million in The Mount, the Gibraltar Government said, following a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia to the site recently.

Dr Garcia reviewed the progress of works to convert The Mount into a public area with Project Director Carl Viagas.

The clearing out of vegetation is almost complete and this has exposed paths, trails and terraces within the vast grounds, the Government spokesman said in a statement.

Some of those paths connect to the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and potentially could provide a new access route for those living in the South District.

In addition to this site clearance, work has also begun on two other locations within the grounds.

The first is the Porter’s Lodge located at the northern entrance of the estate.

The plan is for this building to serve as a registry office for weddings and, together with the hall, will be the first step towards the future use of these facilities for ceremonies and other events.

“The Mount is similar to the size of Alameda Gardens and was home to numerous Admirals over the years,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“Although it had been largely unkept for decades, due to its size, historic significance and rich ecosystem, the Government decided to deal with this project in a gradual and phased approach.”

“Those plans were welcomed and approved by the Development and Planning Commission.”

In the second location, preparations are underway for the creation of two new padel tennis courts near the southern entrance to the grounds.

This should take approximately 12 weeks to complete from when the permit is issued and will provide facilities for the Rock’s community which are in high demand.

“I visited The Mount grounds again and I was extremely impressed with the significant work that has already been done, led by Project Director Carl Viagas, whose track record in the restoration and refurbishment of heritage sites of this kind is second to none,” Dr Garcia said.

“I look forward to the day we can officially open the grounds as these refurbishments, and the large green open area, will have a significant positive impact on our community and will enhance the facilities available for visitors at the same time.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

GRA launches investigation into GHA data breach

Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Local News

Acting qualification launched in Gibraltar

Thu 10th Aug, 2023

Local News

New designs filed for hotel project in Catalan Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail Inquiry postponed over concern about impact on criminal investigation

11th August 2023

Local News
Border delays ‘down to multiple factors’

11th August 2023

Local News
Polish artist Dorota Zys launches first exhibit: ‘Layers of Reflection’

11th August 2023

Local News
Nautilus project teenagers assist with Rosia Bay oil spill clean-up

11th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023