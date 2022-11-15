Parasol Foundation scholarship programme recital

The Mayor, Christian Santos, hosted a recital at City Hall featuring several recipients of the Parasol Foundation scholarship programme.

The recipients of the Scholarship Programme are Aditya Dhanwani – Excellence Piano, Adele Caetano – Excellence Voice, Siddharth Lakhiani – Excellence Bassoon, Grace Peddler – Excellence Drums, Joseph Cortes – Promise and Potential and Luna Lee – Promise and Potential.

The Programme also gives bursaries to students who have shown significant progress since the Programme started.

The Bursary Recipients are Sarah Pereira, Bella Navas, Rohan Chugani and Viraj Nagrani.

Also, the scholarship programme funds ensemble programmes, to include string ensemble, solfege classes, orchestra class and dance classes.

Some of the recipients performed in the Mayor’s Parlour to their families and the minister for culture, Dr John Cortes, who attended to enjoy a beautiful recital by some very accomplished young musicians.

Karin Orsing, Trust Director of PFT Trustees Limited attended also to see the amazing progress the Programme Recipients have made. The audience were also treated to a performance by the GAMPA players.