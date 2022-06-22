Parasol Foundation’s £1.5m donation is ‘rocket boost’ to National Theatre project
The Parasol Foundation has donated £1.5m to the National Theatre and Cultural Hub, billionaire businesswoman Ruth Parasol announced on Tuesday evening at a dinner she hosted in the Rock Hotel to mark her 18th anniversary in Gibraltar. The donation will go towards to creation of a new exhibition gallery that will carry the Parasol name...
