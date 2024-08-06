Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Aug, 2024

Parental leave legislation ‘as soon as possible’, Santos says

By Gabriella Peralta
6th August 2024

Legislation introducing statutory parental leave in Gibraltar is under consultation and will be drafted “as soon as possible”, Minister for Equality Christian Santos has said. This comes after the Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, Atrish Sanchez, had criticised the Government for its lack of progress on parental leave legislation during an interview with this...

