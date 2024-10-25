Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Parliament approves legislation targeting unexplained wealth

By Nathan Barcio
25th October 2024

A Bill allowing the Supreme Court to make Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) passed in Parliament on Thursday with unanimous support from both sides of the House.  The Bill creates another tool to tackle financial crime through an amendment to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2015, echoing pre-existing legislation in various jurisdictions including the UK.  On...

