Parliament clears legislation for Main Street business revamp
Legislation for the Business Improvement District was approved by MPs in Parliament last week, despite concerns about the cost to businesses facing financial difficulties after Covid. The BID Scheme would allow traders to come together and enhance their trading services and improve the general product for customers. Businesses located in Main Street and its surrounding...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here