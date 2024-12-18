Parliament debates ‘critical’ legislation to ensure long-term UK market access for Gibraltar companies
The Gibraltar Parliament on Wednesday passed complex legislation to embed into Gibraltar law the long-term framework allowing financial services companies on the Rock to continue accessing the UK market. The legislation is critically important given the UK provides the mainstay of business for companies operating from Gibraltar. It is the latest step in a process...
