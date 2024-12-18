Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parliament debates ‘critical’ legislation to ensure long-term UK market access for Gibraltar companies

Parliament House, which is being refurbished including with the installation of a lift for wheelchair access. Accessibility to facilities and buildings is a key issue. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
18th December 2024

The Gibraltar Parliament on Wednesday passed complex legislation to embed into Gibraltar law the long-term framework allowing financial services companies on the Rock to continue accessing the UK market. The legislation is critically important given the UK provides the mainstay of business for companies operating from Gibraltar. It is the latest step in a process...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Victoria Stadium demolition approved despite objections

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Brexit

UK and Gib watch closely as Commission proposes phased launch of EU’s digital border system

Mon 16th Dec, 2024

Local News

PAAMOA Community Choir and Calpe Band spread festive cheer with inclusive Christmas Concert

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt defends property tax as GSD questions need for new measure

Tue 17th Dec, 2024

Local News

Man arrested after tunnel collision

Sat 14th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

St Joseph’s School holds festive concert

18th December 2024

Local News
Victoria Stadium demolition approved despite objections

17th December 2024

Local News
Govt defends property tax as GSD questions need for new measure

17th December 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous New this Christmas

17th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024