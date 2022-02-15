Parliament meetings set to resume in May

Meetings of the Gibraltar Parliament will resume in May, the Gibraltar Government said on Tuesday.

No.6 Convent Place said that by then, negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union are expected to be over “one way or another”.

“The intensity of these negotiations has meant hundreds of meetings at different levels including considerable preparatory work beforehand and analysis and strategic discussions afterwards,” No.6 said in a statement.

“The Government remains firmly committed to fixed monthly meetings of the Gibraltar Parliament as has happened in the past.”

“Indeed, until the Brexit Referendum the increase in meetings led to the highest number in recent times.”

“Sadly, the double-blow of having to dedicate time to a global pandemic and to the negotiating process has meant that the regular rhythm was disrupted, in particular because both of these events have involved cross-ministerial work which cut-across the responsibilities of different ministers.”

The Government said it also expects to convene meetings of the different Select Committees in the same timescale.