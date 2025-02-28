Parliament offered update on Bob Peliza Mews, including change of location for pensioners’ flats
The Gibraltar Government said a pensioners’ block that formed part of plans for Bob Peliza Mews estate will be relocated, as it provided an update on issues that have held up construction of the estate as whole. Responding to questions from GSD MP Damon Bossino, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the timelines for completion of...
