Parliament pays tribute to Hubert Corby
A minute’s silence was held in the Gibraltar Parliament yesterday as a tribute was paid to former Government Minister Hubert Corby, who died earlier this month. Mr Corby stood with the GSD for election in 1992 and served one term in Opposition. He then became a Government Minister when the GSD were voted into office...
