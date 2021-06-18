Parliament prepares for Covid-safe referendum
With the referendum on abortion fast approaching, Parliament has ensured the safety of all voters, with enhanced cleaning at polling stations and thousands of pencils ordered for those anxious about sharing. The referendum is set to take place in under a week’s time, on June 24, after previously being cancelled due to public health concerns...
