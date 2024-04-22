Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Parliamentarians visit Gib on Armed Forces trip

Images show a visit by members of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme to British Forces Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2024

As part of the annual Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme three Members of Parliament and four members of the House of Lords recently visited Gibraltar.

The scheme, which started in 1989, offers Members of Parliament and the House of Lords the opportunity to gain a first-hand insight into military life for all three Armed Services - Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force - enabling them to make informed contributions to defence debates in the Houses of Parliament.

The overseas territory visit was a great way to inform the parliamentarians of the purpose of British Forces in Gibraltar (BF Gib) and its role in Defence outputs, as well as how global events have affected Gibraltar.

The strong links between BF Gib, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and the Government of Gibraltar were also emphasised during the trip.

During their time in Gibraltar, the parliamentarians conducted office calls with the Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, before accompanying Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron on the water, engaging with the Gibraltar Defence Police, being guided through the tunnels by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and paying a flying visit to RAF Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

Loreto Convent launches project to raise £2.5m for renovations

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Local News

Wright Tech Media unveils plans for WWII Tunnels

Mon 22nd Apr, 2024

Features

Tribute to the Catalan volunteers who saw action at the taking of Gibraltar (and to Enric Garriga i Trullols)

Fri 19th Apr, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Convent garden open day date set

22nd April 2024

Local News
Rotary Club supports GHITA with donation from flag day funds

22nd April 2024

Local News
Cadets visit Gib for week long programme

22nd April 2024

Local News
Feetham visits Entain head office

22nd April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024